Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

160 Blue Crest Ln

160 Blue Crest Lane · (919) 213-1575
Location

160 Blue Crest Lane, Durham, NC 27705

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 160 Blue Crest Ln · Avail. Aug 12

$1,195

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
160 Blue Crest Ln Available 08/12/20 Awesome 2bd/2.5ba Townhome Only 1 Mile from Duke's Campus! - Available August 12, 2020 for a move in!

Awesome 2bd/2.5ba townhome only one mile away from Duke's west campus! Just below highway 147 and 501, you have access to all the Durham has to offer. Blue Crest Lane is right on Duke's LaSalle Loop bus route as well, so it's perfect for those graduate students out there! No undergrads please.

Carpet throughout, the home opens up to the living area and proceeds to the back eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer is available with this unit, sitting just to the right of the kitchen. Quick walk upstairs to two good sized bedrooms, each with attached bathrooms!

Cats and small dogs (under 25lbs) allowed with approval and deposit. No puppies.

This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3xs the monthly rent to qualify. Home will not come furnished.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4841296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Blue Crest Ln have any available units?
160 Blue Crest Ln has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 160 Blue Crest Ln have?
Some of 160 Blue Crest Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Blue Crest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
160 Blue Crest Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Blue Crest Ln pet-friendly?
No, 160 Blue Crest Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 160 Blue Crest Ln offer parking?
No, 160 Blue Crest Ln does not offer parking.
Does 160 Blue Crest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Blue Crest Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Blue Crest Ln have a pool?
No, 160 Blue Crest Ln does not have a pool.
Does 160 Blue Crest Ln have accessible units?
No, 160 Blue Crest Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Blue Crest Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Blue Crest Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Blue Crest Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 160 Blue Crest Ln has units with air conditioning.
