Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning microwave furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

160 Blue Crest Ln Available 08/12/20 Awesome 2bd/2.5ba Townhome Only 1 Mile from Duke's Campus! - Available August 12, 2020 for a move in!



Awesome 2bd/2.5ba townhome only one mile away from Duke's west campus! Just below highway 147 and 501, you have access to all the Durham has to offer. Blue Crest Lane is right on Duke's LaSalle Loop bus route as well, so it's perfect for those graduate students out there! No undergrads please.



Carpet throughout, the home opens up to the living area and proceeds to the back eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer is available with this unit, sitting just to the right of the kitchen. Quick walk upstairs to two good sized bedrooms, each with attached bathrooms!



Cats and small dogs (under 25lbs) allowed with approval and deposit. No puppies.



This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3xs the monthly rent to qualify. Home will not come furnished.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!



(RLNE4841296)