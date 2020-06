Amenities

Lovely 3BR 2.5BA town home in Muirfield Village. Great location, minutes from Duke. Easy access to I-85, close to shopping. Downstairs features kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plan with living and dining rooms open to kitchen. Gas log fireplace. Screen porch and 1 car garage. Upstairs features 3 BRs and 2 full baths. All appliances including washer/dryer are provided. Central heat and air. Lawn care and all exterior maintenance dryer by HOA. No smoking. No Pets.