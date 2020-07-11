All apartments in Durham
12 Water Garden Way

12 Watergarden Way · (919) 493-7633
Location

12 Watergarden Way, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1935 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Elegant end unit. Steps to the American Tobacco Trail, Southpoint mall. Walkable area. Main level bedroom + full bath. Open concept dining/living + kitchen. WOW kitchen w/ stainless appliances, Granite counter tops + an amazing amount of work space. Custom wide slat shutters on all windows. Minutes to I-40, RTP, Chapel Hill, Downtown Durham. All appliances. HOA cuts the grass and tends to the yard. Patio/porch w/ built in gas grill. Have a 625 credit score w/ no evictions or collections. Available 9/15/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Water Garden Way have any available units?
12 Water Garden Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Water Garden Way have?
Some of 12 Water Garden Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Water Garden Way currently offering any rent specials?
12 Water Garden Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Water Garden Way pet-friendly?
No, 12 Water Garden Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 12 Water Garden Way offer parking?
Yes, 12 Water Garden Way offers parking.
Does 12 Water Garden Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Water Garden Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Water Garden Way have a pool?
Yes, 12 Water Garden Way has a pool.
Does 12 Water Garden Way have accessible units?
No, 12 Water Garden Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Water Garden Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Water Garden Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Water Garden Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Water Garden Way does not have units with air conditioning.
