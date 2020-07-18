1109 Excelsior Grand Ave

Amenities
Amazing 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in 751 South Community!! - Don't miss this BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, townhome in the best new Durham neighborhood, 751 South!
Luxury living townhouse with 2 car garage, gourmet kitchen and modern spaces! Close to Streets of Southpoint, RTP, Chapel Hill &I-40. Community has amazing amenities coming soon - 14 parks, 50 acres of open green space, fitness center and pools.
Pets OK upon approval and deposit. Income 3X rent. Credit must be 650+.
Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. This property is available now but won't be for long! Email Heather@acorn-oak.com today to schedule a tour.
(RLNE5895382)