Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1109 Excelsior Grand Ave

1109 Excelsior Grand Ave · (919) 675-1444 ext. 25
Location

1109 Excelsior Grand Ave, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1109 Excelsior Grand Ave · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1917 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in 751 South Community!! - Don't miss this BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, townhome in the best new Durham neighborhood, 751 South!
Luxury living townhouse with 2 car garage, gourmet kitchen and modern spaces! Close to Streets of Southpoint, RTP, Chapel Hill &I-40. Community has amazing amenities coming soon - 14 parks, 50 acres of open green space, fitness center and pools.

Pets OK upon approval and deposit. Income 3X rent. Credit must be 650+.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. This property is available now but won't be for long! Email Heather@acorn-oak.com today to schedule a tour.

(RLNE5895382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Excelsior Grand Ave have any available units?
1109 Excelsior Grand Ave has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1109 Excelsior Grand Ave have?
Some of 1109 Excelsior Grand Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Excelsior Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Excelsior Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Excelsior Grand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Excelsior Grand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Excelsior Grand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Excelsior Grand Ave offers parking.
Does 1109 Excelsior Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Excelsior Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Excelsior Grand Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1109 Excelsior Grand Ave has a pool.
Does 1109 Excelsior Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 1109 Excelsior Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Excelsior Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Excelsior Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 Excelsior Grand Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 Excelsior Grand Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
