AVAILABLE JULY 15, 2020. Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in the heart of popular Watts Hillandale/Old West Durham neighborhoods. Great location near Duke, Duke Hospital and 9th St./Broad St. business districts and several city parks. Open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom has private bath. All appliances including washer/dryer provided. Central heat and air. Extra storage outside. No smoking. Owner provides lawn care and water.