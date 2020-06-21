Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
102 W Club Blvd Apt B
102 West Club Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
102 West Club Boulevard, Durham, NC 27704
Northgate Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
102 W Club Blvd Apt B Available 08/08/20 102 - B West Club Blvd - 2BR 1 BA, with hardwood floors, fridge, stove and washer/dryer. Gas heat and central A/C.
(RLNE5834936)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 102 W Club Blvd Apt B have any available units?
102 W Club Blvd Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time.
Durham, NC
.
What amenities does 102 W Club Blvd Apt B have?
Some of 102 W Club Blvd Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 102 W Club Blvd Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
102 W Club Blvd Apt B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 W Club Blvd Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 102 W Club Blvd Apt B is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Durham
.
Does 102 W Club Blvd Apt B offer parking?
No, 102 W Club Blvd Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 102 W Club Blvd Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 W Club Blvd Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 W Club Blvd Apt B have a pool?
No, 102 W Club Blvd Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 102 W Club Blvd Apt B have accessible units?
No, 102 W Club Blvd Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 102 W Club Blvd Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 W Club Blvd Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 W Club Blvd Apt B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 102 W Club Blvd Apt B has units with air conditioning.
