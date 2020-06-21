1015 Ninth Street, Apt. #2

Amenities
1015 Ninth St Apt 2 - Available June 15th - This 3BR, 3BA, 2 story town home in Ninth St. Commons features an open floor plan w/ cathedral ceilings in the great room. kitchen details: Granite countertops , natural stone backslash,white shaker style wood cabinets ( easy glide drawers).butlers pantry(glass doors above), countertop seating as well as separate dining area, under cabinet lighting, all new stainless steel appliances including stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Spacious Master bedroom with private bathroom. Natural wood flooring throughout unit. Bathrooms: Brushed nickel fixtures , granite countertops and tile floors in showers and or /tub surround. Central heat and air - all electric, off-street parking. Convenient to: Duke, Ninth St dining & shopping, VA Hospital, and everything Downtown Durham has to offer!
(RLNE5834928)