Denver, NC
5412 Wrenn Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

5412 Wrenn Drive

5412 Wrenn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5412 Wrenn Drive, Denver, NC 28037

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Newly remolded two bed room apartment. Bed rooms are good size. 2 min drive to Food lion, Bojangles, Hardee's, Walgreen, CVS, and others. 3 min drive to 4 lane Hwy 16. Quite dead end road. Low power bills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

