Newly remolded two bed room apartment. Bed rooms are good size. 2 min drive to Food lion, Bojangles, Hardee's, Walgreen, CVS, and others. 3 min drive to 4 lane Hwy 16. Quite dead end road. Low power bills.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5412 Wrenn Drive have any available units?
5412 Wrenn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, NC.
What amenities does 5412 Wrenn Drive have?
Some of 5412 Wrenn Drive's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 Wrenn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Wrenn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.