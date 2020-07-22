All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 31 2020 at 10:17 PM

3962 Applewood Lane

3962 Applewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3962 Applewood Lane, Denver, NC 28037

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse style home is nestled away in the quaint Applewood community, in desirable Denver, NC, and will not last long. It includes all kitchen appliances, a deck overlooking a private backyard, and wood floors in the common areas. Contact us today for a viewing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3962 Applewood Lane have any available units?
3962 Applewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, NC.
Is 3962 Applewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3962 Applewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3962 Applewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3962 Applewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3962 Applewood Lane offer parking?
No, 3962 Applewood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3962 Applewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3962 Applewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3962 Applewood Lane have a pool?
No, 3962 Applewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3962 Applewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3962 Applewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3962 Applewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3962 Applewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3962 Applewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3962 Applewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
