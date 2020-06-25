728 Southwest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

END UNIT and FIRST FLOOR condo that overlooks Lake Norman with sunset views! New carpet, paint and wood laminate flooring in 2017! Floor plan has Great Room with wood burning fireplace, open Dining area, Kitchen with stainless look appliances and Silestone counters, Laundry with Washer/Dryer included, Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and garden tub and 2nd Bedroom with Full Bath. Covered patio overlooks the community pool and lake! This waterfront condo is less than a 5 minute drive to I-77 at Exit 30 and all that Downtown Davidson has to offer with shopping, restaurants and Davidson College. WATER, SEWER AND TRASH ARE INCLUDED and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed.