Davidson, NC
648 Portside Drive
648 Portside Drive

648 Portside Drive
Location

648 Portside Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED and WATERFRONT third floor END UNIT condo in Davidson Landing For Rent! Stunning lake views from almost every room! Floor plan has Great Room with wood burning fireplace, Dining area with built-ins, open Kitchen with granite and new stainless appliances, 2 Full Baths and 2 Bedrooms including Master Suite. Enjoy your morning coffee from the lakeside Patio and take advantage of the community amenities including a sandy beach, community pool and tennis court. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed. This condo is AVAILABLE NOW for a 3-6 month lease term!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 Portside Drive have any available units?
648 Portside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 648 Portside Drive have?
Some of 648 Portside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 Portside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
648 Portside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 Portside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 648 Portside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 648 Portside Drive offer parking?
No, 648 Portside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 648 Portside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 648 Portside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 Portside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 648 Portside Drive has a pool.
Does 648 Portside Drive have accessible units?
No, 648 Portside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 648 Portside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 Portside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 648 Portside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 648 Portside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

