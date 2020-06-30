648 Portside Drive

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED and WATERFRONT third floor END UNIT condo in Davidson Landing For Rent! Stunning lake views from almost every room! Floor plan has Great Room with wood burning fireplace, Dining area with built-ins, open Kitchen with granite and new stainless appliances, 2 Full Baths and 2 Bedrooms including Master Suite. Enjoy your morning coffee from the lakeside Patio and take advantage of the community amenities including a sandy beach, community pool and tennis court. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed. This condo is AVAILABLE NOW for a 3-6 month lease term!