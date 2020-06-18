All apartments in Davidson
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:02 AM

433 Ohenry Avenue

433 O'henry Avenue · (704) 727-4050
Location

433 O'henry Avenue, Davidson, NC 28036

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2016 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful townhouse overlooking Clemens Place green in desirable St. Alban's neighborhood.Three Bedrooms, 2-1/2 Bathrooms with Master Suite on Main level. Master Bath with Jacuzzi tub, private enclosed patio, highly sought after double front porches, washer/dryer connections, and detached 2-car garage. Open Kitchen with granite countertops, large island for additional counter space and bar seating and beautiful maple cabinets. Living Room with gas fireplace. Two large bedrooms upstairs with full bath and spacious walk-in attic storage. Extensive crown molding and wainscoting throughout. Walking distance to town and to Davidson College. No pets, no smoking. This is firm, per owners. Tenants need notice for showings. Available June 1 (possibly mid Ma).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Ohenry Avenue have any available units?
433 Ohenry Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 433 Ohenry Avenue have?
Some of 433 Ohenry Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Ohenry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
433 Ohenry Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Ohenry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 433 Ohenry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 433 Ohenry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 433 Ohenry Avenue does offer parking.
Does 433 Ohenry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Ohenry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Ohenry Avenue have a pool?
No, 433 Ohenry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 433 Ohenry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 433 Ohenry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Ohenry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 Ohenry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 Ohenry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 Ohenry Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
