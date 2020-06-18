433 Ohenry Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful townhouse overlooking Clemens Place green in desirable St. Alban's neighborhood.Three Bedrooms, 2-1/2 Bathrooms with Master Suite on Main level. Master Bath with Jacuzzi tub, private enclosed patio, highly sought after double front porches, washer/dryer connections, and detached 2-car garage. Open Kitchen with granite countertops, large island for additional counter space and bar seating and beautiful maple cabinets. Living Room with gas fireplace. Two large bedrooms upstairs with full bath and spacious walk-in attic storage. Extensive crown molding and wainscoting throughout. Walking distance to town and to Davidson College. No pets, no smoking. This is firm, per owners. Tenants need notice for showings. Available June 1 (possibly mid Ma).