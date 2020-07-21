All apartments in Davidson
400 Armour St. G

400 Armour St · No Longer Available
Location

400 Armour St, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
range
400 Armour St. G Available 07/22/19 1 bedroom, great location in Davidson!!! - Great location located in Davidson! Easy access to I-77, Davidson College and Shopping! 1 bedroom home, featuring an open living room, dining area & breakfast bar. Kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave. Shower-tub combo in bathroom. Washer and Dryer connections can accommodate full-size machines stacked or a stackable unit. One assigned parking space right at your door. This one will not last long. Trash service is provided. (1 small pet only)

Directions: From I-77 take exit 30 and go east on Griffith (L) Beaty St. (L) Armour St. 400 Armour is on the Right, unit "G" on backside of building!

(RLNE2364218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Armour St. G have any available units?
400 Armour St. G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 400 Armour St. G have?
Some of 400 Armour St. G's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Armour St. G currently offering any rent specials?
400 Armour St. G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Armour St. G pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Armour St. G is pet friendly.
Does 400 Armour St. G offer parking?
Yes, 400 Armour St. G offers parking.
Does 400 Armour St. G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Armour St. G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Armour St. G have a pool?
No, 400 Armour St. G does not have a pool.
Does 400 Armour St. G have accessible units?
No, 400 Armour St. G does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Armour St. G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Armour St. G has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Armour St. G have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Armour St. G does not have units with air conditioning.
