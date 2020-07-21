Amenities

400 Armour St. G Available 07/22/19 1 bedroom, great location in Davidson!!! - Great location located in Davidson! Easy access to I-77, Davidson College and Shopping! 1 bedroom home, featuring an open living room, dining area & breakfast bar. Kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave. Shower-tub combo in bathroom. Washer and Dryer connections can accommodate full-size machines stacked or a stackable unit. One assigned parking space right at your door. This one will not last long. Trash service is provided. (1 small pet only)



Directions: From I-77 take exit 30 and go east on Griffith (L) Beaty St. (L) Armour St. 400 Armour is on the Right, unit "G" on backside of building!



