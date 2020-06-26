All apartments in Davidson
Location

343 Spring St, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in heart of Davidson - Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 floor, 3 .5 full bath town home in the heart of Davidson, walk to restaurants, shops etc., many upgrades, lovely cover second floor porch

(RLNE4958146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 Springs Street have any available units?
343 Springs Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
Is 343 Springs Street currently offering any rent specials?
343 Springs Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Springs Street pet-friendly?
No, 343 Springs Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 343 Springs Street offer parking?
No, 343 Springs Street does not offer parking.
Does 343 Springs Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 Springs Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Springs Street have a pool?
No, 343 Springs Street does not have a pool.
Does 343 Springs Street have accessible units?
No, 343 Springs Street does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Springs Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 Springs Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 343 Springs Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 343 Springs Street does not have units with air conditioning.
