Home
/
Davidson, NC
/
201 Gamble Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:10 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
201 Gamble Street
201 Gamble Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
201 Gamble Street, Davidson, NC 28036
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Completely renovated home within walking distance to main street Davidson. Newly updated with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, updated bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 Gamble Street have any available units?
201 Gamble Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Davidson, NC
.
What amenities does 201 Gamble Street have?
Some of 201 Gamble Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 201 Gamble Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 Gamble Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Gamble Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Gamble Street is pet friendly.
Does 201 Gamble Street offer parking?
No, 201 Gamble Street does not offer parking.
Does 201 Gamble Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Gamble Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Gamble Street have a pool?
No, 201 Gamble Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 Gamble Street have accessible units?
No, 201 Gamble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Gamble Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Gamble Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Gamble Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 Gamble Street has units with air conditioning.
