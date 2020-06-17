11005 Zac Hill Road

Amenities

Davidson - Westbranch Neighborhood - Newly constructed 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Arts and Crafts home in Davidson. Master bedroom and en suite on main floor. Two bedrooms, bath and loft area upstairs.Gourmet kitchen open to living area with fireplace and large windows. Large laundry room with washer/dryer included. Tankless water heater. Two car garage. This is a WiFi certified home. Tenant responsible for activation with Amazon. Landlord pays HOA dues for community amenities.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4613297)