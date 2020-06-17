All apartments in Davidson
11005 Zac Hill Road
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:42 AM

11005 Zac Hill Road

11005 Zac Hill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

11005 Zac Hill Rd, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
garage
pool
fireplace
internet access
Davidson - Westbranch Neighborhood - Newly constructed 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Arts and Crafts home in Davidson. Master bedroom and en suite on main floor. Two bedrooms, bath and loft area upstairs.Gourmet kitchen open to living area with fireplace and large windows. Large laundry room with washer/dryer included. Tankless water heater. Two car garage. This is a WiFi certified home. Tenant responsible for activation with Amazon. Landlord pays HOA dues for community amenities.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4613297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

