10930 Zac Hill Road

Amenities
Brand New Townhouse (Morgan floorplan) in the highly sought after Westbranch community. This 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms open floorplan unit features hardwoods, gourmet kitchen, a giant greatroom, large walk-in closets, tiled bathes and more. The Westbranch community offers a wide variety of amenities including community pool, cabana, access to Davidson greenway trails and the Park at Bailey Springs. Must have photo ID and 2 months of pay stubs for each applicant. Paper application is attached, if needed. There is a $50 application fee per person over 18 regardless of employment status.