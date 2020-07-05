All apartments in Davidson
10930 Zac Hill Road

10930 Zac Hill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

10930 Zac Hill Rd, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Brand New Townhouse (Morgan floorplan) in the highly sought after Westbranch community. This 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms open floorplan unit features hardwoods, gourmet kitchen, a giant greatroom, large walk-in closets, tiled bathes and more. The Westbranch community offers a wide variety of amenities including community pool, cabana, access to Davidson greenway trails and the Park at Bailey Springs. Must have photo ID and 2 months of pay stubs for each applicant. Paper application is attached, if needed. There is a $50 application fee per person over 18 regardless of employment status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10930 Zac Hill Road have any available units?
10930 Zac Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 10930 Zac Hill Road have?
Some of 10930 Zac Hill Road's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10930 Zac Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
10930 Zac Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10930 Zac Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 10930 Zac Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 10930 Zac Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 10930 Zac Hill Road offers parking.
Does 10930 Zac Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10930 Zac Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10930 Zac Hill Road have a pool?
Yes, 10930 Zac Hill Road has a pool.
Does 10930 Zac Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 10930 Zac Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10930 Zac Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10930 Zac Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10930 Zac Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10930 Zac Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

