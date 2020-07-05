10930 Zac Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Brand New Townhouse (Morgan floorplan) in the highly sought after Westbranch community. This 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms open floorplan unit features hardwoods, gourmet kitchen, a giant greatroom, large walk-in closets, tiled bathes and more. The Westbranch community offers a wide variety of amenities including community pool, cabana, access to Davidson greenway trails and the Park at Bailey Springs. Must have photo ID and 2 months of pay stubs for each applicant. Paper application is attached, if needed. There is a $50 application fee per person over 18 regardless of employment status.