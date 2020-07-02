50178 Freebooter Court

Amenities

Canalfront Home in Brigands Bay

• $1,750/month

• 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms

• Fully furnishded*

• Central HVAC

• Utilities not included

• Pets negotiable**

• Washer & dryer

• Storm shutters

• Dumb waiter

• Bulkhead, dock, and boat ramp

• Outside shower

• Gas fireplace

• One year lease required

• $3,500 security deposit due at lease signing



* 1 king bed, 1 queen bed, 2 twin beds, kayaks, charcoal grill

**Homeowner retains the right to approve or disapprove the type, number, breed, and/or size of any pet(s)



This home is listed for rent exclusively by Colony Realty. Details and rental application can be found on the colonyrealtycorp website. Rental application required prior to viewing property. Due to the high demand for rental homes, Colony Realty cannot guarantee the continued availability of any property.