Last updated July 2 2020 at 5:22 PM

50178 Freebooter Court

50178 Freebooter Court · (252) 995-5500
Location

50178 Freebooter Court, Dare County, NC 27936

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Oct 1

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Canalfront Home in Brigands Bay
• $1,750/month
• 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms
• Fully furnishded*
• Central HVAC
• Utilities not included
• Pets negotiable**
• Washer & dryer
• Storm shutters
• Dumb waiter
• Bulkhead, dock, and boat ramp
• Outside shower
• Gas fireplace
• One year lease required
• $3,500 security deposit due at lease signing

* 1 king bed, 1 queen bed, 2 twin beds, kayaks, charcoal grill
**Homeowner retains the right to approve or disapprove the type, number, breed, and/or size of any pet(s)

This home is listed for rent exclusively by Colony Realty. Details and rental application can be found on the colonyrealtycorp website. Rental application required prior to viewing property. Due to the high demand for rental homes, Colony Realty cannot guarantee the continued availability of any property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

