Home
/
Dallas, NC
/
516 E Cloninger St
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:48 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
516 E Cloninger St
516 East Cloninger Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
516 East Cloninger Street, Dallas, NC 28034
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 516 E Cloninger St have any available units?
516 E Cloninger St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, NC
.
Is 516 E Cloninger St currently offering any rent specials?
516 E Cloninger St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 E Cloninger St pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 E Cloninger St is pet friendly.
Does 516 E Cloninger St offer parking?
No, 516 E Cloninger St does not offer parking.
Does 516 E Cloninger St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 E Cloninger St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 E Cloninger St have a pool?
No, 516 E Cloninger St does not have a pool.
Does 516 E Cloninger St have accessible units?
No, 516 E Cloninger St does not have accessible units.
Does 516 E Cloninger St have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 E Cloninger St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 E Cloninger St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 516 E Cloninger St has units with air conditioning.
