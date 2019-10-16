Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 515 E Carpenter Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, NC
/
515 E Carpenter Street
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
515 E Carpenter Street
515 East Carpenter Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
515 East Carpenter Street, Dallas, NC 28034
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 515 E Carpenter Street have any available units?
515 E Carpenter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, NC
.
Is 515 E Carpenter Street currently offering any rent specials?
515 E Carpenter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 E Carpenter Street pet-friendly?
No, 515 E Carpenter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 515 E Carpenter Street offer parking?
Yes, 515 E Carpenter Street offers parking.
Does 515 E Carpenter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 E Carpenter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 E Carpenter Street have a pool?
No, 515 E Carpenter Street does not have a pool.
Does 515 E Carpenter Street have accessible units?
No, 515 E Carpenter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 515 E Carpenter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 E Carpenter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 E Carpenter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 E Carpenter Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Ranlo, NC
Belmont, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Cherryville, NC
Clover, SC
Denver, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
Shelby, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Newton, NC
Pineville, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Gaffney, SC
Weddington, NC
Stallings, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Lenoir, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
Spartanburg Community College
Wofford College
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College