515 E Carpenter Street
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

515 E Carpenter Street

515 East Carpenter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

515 East Carpenter Street, Dallas, NC 28034

Amenities

parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 E Carpenter Street have any available units?
515 E Carpenter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, NC.
Is 515 E Carpenter Street currently offering any rent specials?
515 E Carpenter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 E Carpenter Street pet-friendly?
No, 515 E Carpenter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 515 E Carpenter Street offer parking?
Yes, 515 E Carpenter Street offers parking.
Does 515 E Carpenter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 E Carpenter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 E Carpenter Street have a pool?
No, 515 E Carpenter Street does not have a pool.
Does 515 E Carpenter Street have accessible units?
No, 515 E Carpenter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 515 E Carpenter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 E Carpenter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 E Carpenter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 E Carpenter Street does not have units with air conditioning.
