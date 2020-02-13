All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 514 S Maple St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, NC
/
514 S Maple St
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:45 AM

514 S Maple St

514 South Maple Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

514 South Maple Street, Dallas, NC 28034

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 S Maple St have any available units?
514 S Maple St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, NC.
Is 514 S Maple St currently offering any rent specials?
514 S Maple St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 S Maple St pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 S Maple St is pet friendly.
Does 514 S Maple St offer parking?
No, 514 S Maple St does not offer parking.
Does 514 S Maple St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 S Maple St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 S Maple St have a pool?
No, 514 S Maple St does not have a pool.
Does 514 S Maple St have accessible units?
No, 514 S Maple St does not have accessible units.
Does 514 S Maple St have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 S Maple St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 S Maple St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 514 S Maple St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCRanlo, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCCherryville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NCShelby, NCTega Cay, SCNewton, NCPineville, NCKannapolis, NCGaffney, SCWeddington, NCStallings, NCHarrisburg, NCWaxhaw, NCLenoir, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College