Home
/
Dallas, NC
/
512 E Peachtree St
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:15 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
512 E Peachtree St
512 East Peachtree Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
512 East Peachtree Street, Dallas, NC 28034
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Small pets (under 60 lbs) accepted with additional $350.00 deposit.
(RLNE4763395)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 512 E Peachtree St have any available units?
512 E Peachtree St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, NC
.
Is 512 E Peachtree St currently offering any rent specials?
512 E Peachtree St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 E Peachtree St pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 E Peachtree St is pet friendly.
Does 512 E Peachtree St offer parking?
No, 512 E Peachtree St does not offer parking.
Does 512 E Peachtree St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 E Peachtree St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 E Peachtree St have a pool?
No, 512 E Peachtree St does not have a pool.
Does 512 E Peachtree St have accessible units?
No, 512 E Peachtree St does not have accessible units.
Does 512 E Peachtree St have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 E Peachtree St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 E Peachtree St have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 E Peachtree St does not have units with air conditioning.
