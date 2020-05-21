Rent Calculator
512 E Holly St
512 E Holly St
512 East Holly Street
·
Location
512 East Holly Street, Dallas, NC 28034
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 512 E Holly St have any available units?
512 E Holly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, NC
.
Is 512 E Holly St currently offering any rent specials?
512 E Holly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 E Holly St pet-friendly?
No, 512 E Holly St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 512 E Holly St offer parking?
No, 512 E Holly St does not offer parking.
Does 512 E Holly St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 E Holly St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 E Holly St have a pool?
No, 512 E Holly St does not have a pool.
Does 512 E Holly St have accessible units?
No, 512 E Holly St does not have accessible units.
Does 512 E Holly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 E Holly St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 E Holly St have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 E Holly St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
