512 E Holly St
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:35 AM

512 E Holly St

512 East Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

512 East Holly Street, Dallas, NC 28034

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 E Holly St have any available units?
512 E Holly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, NC.
Is 512 E Holly St currently offering any rent specials?
512 E Holly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 E Holly St pet-friendly?
No, 512 E Holly St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 512 E Holly St offer parking?
No, 512 E Holly St does not offer parking.
Does 512 E Holly St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 E Holly St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 E Holly St have a pool?
No, 512 E Holly St does not have a pool.
Does 512 E Holly St have accessible units?
No, 512 E Holly St does not have accessible units.
Does 512 E Holly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 E Holly St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 E Holly St have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 E Holly St does not have units with air conditioning.

