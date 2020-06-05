Rent Calculator
508 E Church Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
508 E Church Street
508 East Church Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
508 East Church Street, Dallas, NC 28034
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely new! Fresh paint, new flooring, new windows, all new fixtures, brand new stainless steel appliances. Great opportunity in the heart of Dallas. Near Windsor Park Shopping Center and Hwy 321.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 508 E Church Street have any available units?
508 E Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, NC
.
What amenities does 508 E Church Street have?
Some of 508 E Church Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 508 E Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
508 E Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 E Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 508 E Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 508 E Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 508 E Church Street offers parking.
Does 508 E Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 E Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 E Church Street have a pool?
No, 508 E Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 508 E Church Street have accessible units?
No, 508 E Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 508 E Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 E Church Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 E Church Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 E Church Street does not have units with air conditioning.
