Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

308 North Street

308 North St · No Longer Available
Location

308 North St, Dallas, NC 28034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Great Location - Property Id: 270063

Nice brick house in a great location, seconds from U.S. Hwy 321. Single car garage, single carport, covered front porch, and large deck in the back. Kitchen has custom cabinets with granite countertops and stainless steel furnished appliances. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Hardwood flooring throughout living room, hallway, and bedrooms. Tile flooring in kitchen and bath. Bathroom has brand new bathfitter tub.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270063
Property Id 270063

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5739647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 North Street have any available units?
308 North Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, NC.
What amenities does 308 North Street have?
Some of 308 North Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 North Street currently offering any rent specials?
308 North Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 North Street pet-friendly?
No, 308 North Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 308 North Street offer parking?
Yes, 308 North Street offers parking.
Does 308 North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 North Street have a pool?
No, 308 North Street does not have a pool.
Does 308 North Street have accessible units?
No, 308 North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 308 North Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 North Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 North Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 North Street does not have units with air conditioning.

