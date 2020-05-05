308 North Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Great Location - Property Id: 270063



Nice brick house in a great location, seconds from U.S. Hwy 321. Single car garage, single carport, covered front porch, and large deck in the back. Kitchen has custom cabinets with granite countertops and stainless steel furnished appliances. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Hardwood flooring throughout living room, hallway, and bedrooms. Tile flooring in kitchen and bath. Bathroom has brand new bathfitter tub.

No Pets Allowed



