308 North Street

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Great Location - Property Id: 270063
Nice brick house in a great location, seconds from U.S. Hwy 321. Single car garage, single carport, covered front porch, and large deck in the back. Kitchen has custom cabinets with granite countertops and stainless steel furnished appliances. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Hardwood flooring throughout living room, hallway, and bedrooms. Tile flooring in kitchen and bath. Bathroom has brand new bathfitter tub.
No Pets Allowed
