Dallas, NC
306 S. Starr Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

306 S. Starr Street

306 South Starr Street · No Longer Available
Location

306 South Starr Street, Dallas, NC 28034

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Apartment Available in Dallas - 2 Bedrooms! - This two bedroom and one bath home is located in a quaint community in Dallas.

The kitchen has been updated and comes with a stove and refrigerator. This home also has washer/dryer connections. You will love the hardwood floors throughout and large living room. The bedrooms are very spacious as well.

This apartment rents for $650 per month and the security deposit is $600.

Due to the stay at home order, we will be showing this home by appointment only. Please contact our office to schedule a viewing.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5709854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 S. Starr Street have any available units?
306 S. Starr Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, NC.
What amenities does 306 S. Starr Street have?
Some of 306 S. Starr Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 S. Starr Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 S. Starr Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 S. Starr Street pet-friendly?
No, 306 S. Starr Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 306 S. Starr Street offer parking?
No, 306 S. Starr Street does not offer parking.
Does 306 S. Starr Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 S. Starr Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 S. Starr Street have a pool?
No, 306 S. Starr Street does not have a pool.
Does 306 S. Starr Street have accessible units?
No, 306 S. Starr Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 S. Starr Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 S. Starr Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 S. Starr Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 306 S. Starr Street has units with air conditioning.

