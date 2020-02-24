Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 303 E Lay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, NC
/
303 E Lay Street
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:25 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
303 E Lay Street
303 East Lay Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
303 East Lay Street, Dallas, NC 28034
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Close to downtown Dallas, NC. Lot of charm.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 303 E Lay Street have any available units?
303 E Lay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, NC
.
Is 303 E Lay Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 E Lay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 E Lay Street pet-friendly?
No, 303 E Lay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 303 E Lay Street offer parking?
No, 303 E Lay Street does not offer parking.
Does 303 E Lay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 E Lay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 E Lay Street have a pool?
No, 303 E Lay Street does not have a pool.
Does 303 E Lay Street have accessible units?
No, 303 E Lay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 E Lay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 E Lay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 E Lay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 E Lay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Ranlo, NC
Belmont, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Cherryville, NC
Clover, SC
Denver, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
Shelby, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Newton, NC
Pineville, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Gaffney, SC
Weddington, NC
Stallings, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Lenoir, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
Spartanburg Community College
Wofford College
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College