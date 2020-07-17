All apartments in Craven County
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:39 AM

787 Asbury Rd

787 Asbury Road · (214) 498-1861
Location

787 Asbury Road, Craven County, NC 28523

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$495

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Three Bedroom One bath 912 sq ft home. Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1000 Down and $495 a Month, you can start on the path to home ownership. A minimum of $1,800 of monthly documented income is required to qualify. Tenant is responsible for all maintenance, repairs and utilities. We require good rental history, at least 90 days on your job and proof of income. This property does not qualify for Section 8. . NO DOWN PAYMENT for Veterans and Active Military! Contact Alex at (214) 498-1861 for more details, questions or to setup a showing. If I am unavailable please leave a clear message with the property address and I will contact you back within 48 hours. You can also visit our website at www.Innomaxhs.com Seller will also entertain cash offers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 787 Asbury Rd have any available units?
787 Asbury Rd has a unit available for $495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 787 Asbury Rd currently offering any rent specials?
787 Asbury Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 787 Asbury Rd pet-friendly?
No, 787 Asbury Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Craven County.
Does 787 Asbury Rd offer parking?
No, 787 Asbury Rd does not offer parking.
Does 787 Asbury Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 787 Asbury Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 787 Asbury Rd have a pool?
No, 787 Asbury Rd does not have a pool.
Does 787 Asbury Rd have accessible units?
No, 787 Asbury Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 787 Asbury Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 787 Asbury Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 787 Asbury Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 787 Asbury Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
