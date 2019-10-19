Rent Calculator
Cramerton, NC
460 18th Street
460 18th Street
460 Eighteenth St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
460 Eighteenth St, Cramerton, NC 28032
Amenities
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy House on a quiet street. Large Kitchen, Updated Bathroom & Large Backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 460 18th Street have any available units?
460 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cramerton, NC
.
Is 460 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
460 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 460 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cramerton
.
Does 460 18th Street offer parking?
No, 460 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 460 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 18th Street have a pool?
No, 460 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 460 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 460 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 460 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 460 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
