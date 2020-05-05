Rent Calculator
All apartments in Cramerton
Find more places like 3013 Misty Harbor Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cramerton, NC
/
3013 Misty Harbor Circle
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3013 Misty Harbor Circle
3013 Misty Harbor Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3013 Misty Harbor Circle, Cramerton, NC 28032
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath town-home, granite countertops, SS appliances and washer and dryer included, deck. Great location!! No smoking or vaping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3013 Misty Harbor Circle have any available units?
3013 Misty Harbor Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cramerton, NC
.
What amenities does 3013 Misty Harbor Circle have?
Some of 3013 Misty Harbor Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3013 Misty Harbor Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Misty Harbor Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Misty Harbor Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3013 Misty Harbor Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cramerton
.
Does 3013 Misty Harbor Circle offer parking?
No, 3013 Misty Harbor Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3013 Misty Harbor Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3013 Misty Harbor Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Misty Harbor Circle have a pool?
No, 3013 Misty Harbor Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Misty Harbor Circle have accessible units?
No, 3013 Misty Harbor Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Misty Harbor Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3013 Misty Harbor Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 Misty Harbor Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3013 Misty Harbor Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
