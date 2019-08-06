Rent Calculator
Home
/
Cramerton, NC
/
169 8th Avenue
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
169 8th Avenue
169 8th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
169 8th Avenue, Cramerton, NC 28032
Amenities
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely home in Cramerton. - 4 bed, 2 bath. Walk to downtown. Fenced yard.
(RLNE4919057)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 169 8th Avenue have any available units?
169 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cramerton, NC
.
Is 169 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
169 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 169 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 169 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 169 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 169 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 169 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 169 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 169 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 169 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
