Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard dog park elevator fire pit gym pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving trash valet valet service cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance business center cc payments e-payments green community media room

Choose the Junction at Antiquity luxury Cornelius apartments for your new home. Our pet friendly apartments in Cornelius, NC offer a variety of spacious floor plans, prime location, and community amenities to fit your every need. Enjoy our exclusive amenities package includes a saltwater swimming pool with sun shelf, dog park, bocce ball court, concierge fitness program, and much more! Call us today to schedule your home tour!