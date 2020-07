Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe elevator fire pit 24hr gym pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly alarm system cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking key fob access new construction online portal package receiving

Welcome to The Reserve at Kenton Place, a residential community featuring 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Cornelius, NC. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. The living spaces at The Reserve at Kenton Place are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you would not find in any other rental apartments in Huntersville. Professionally managed by First Communities Management, we also offer on-site maintenance, a friendly leasing and management team, as well as monthly resident socials and events. Welcome to the Reserve at Kenton Place.. Welcome home.