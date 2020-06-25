Rent Calculator
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
9640 Bailey Road
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:51 PM
1 of 12
9640 Bailey Road
9640 Bailey Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Cornelius
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location
9640 Bailey Road, Cornelius, NC 28031
Oakhurst
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Popular community-walking distance to great restaurants and local shopping centers, green-ways for walking and biking, large oversized deck, one car garage, appliances included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9640 Bailey Road have any available units?
9640 Bailey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cornelius, NC
.
What amenities does 9640 Bailey Road have?
Some of 9640 Bailey Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9640 Bailey Road currently offering any rent specials?
9640 Bailey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9640 Bailey Road pet-friendly?
No, 9640 Bailey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cornelius
.
Does 9640 Bailey Road offer parking?
Yes, 9640 Bailey Road offers parking.
Does 9640 Bailey Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9640 Bailey Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9640 Bailey Road have a pool?
No, 9640 Bailey Road does not have a pool.
Does 9640 Bailey Road have accessible units?
No, 9640 Bailey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9640 Bailey Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9640 Bailey Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9640 Bailey Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9640 Bailey Road does not have units with air conditioning.
