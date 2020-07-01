All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

9347 Glenashley Drive

9347 Glenashley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9347 Glenashley Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
Heritage Green

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
9347 Glenashley Drive Available 08/03/20 3 bedroom home in Heritage Green - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available in Heritage Green. Open two story foyer. Laminate flooring on the first floor. Open floorplan. Granite counter tops in the kitchen. Fireplace in Living room. Breakfast nook with bay window. Large fenced in back yard. 2 car garage.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2289828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9347 Glenashley Drive have any available units?
9347 Glenashley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 9347 Glenashley Drive have?
Some of 9347 Glenashley Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9347 Glenashley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9347 Glenashley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9347 Glenashley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9347 Glenashley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9347 Glenashley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9347 Glenashley Drive offers parking.
Does 9347 Glenashley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9347 Glenashley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9347 Glenashley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9347 Glenashley Drive has a pool.
Does 9347 Glenashley Drive have accessible units?
No, 9347 Glenashley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9347 Glenashley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9347 Glenashley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9347 Glenashley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9347 Glenashley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

