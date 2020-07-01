9347 Glenashley Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031 Heritage Green
9347 Glenashley Drive Available 08/03/20 3 bedroom home in Heritage Green - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available in Heritage Green. Open two story foyer. Laminate flooring on the first floor. Open floorplan. Granite counter tops in the kitchen. Fireplace in Living room. Breakfast nook with bay window. Large fenced in back yard. 2 car garage.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2289828)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)