9262 Washam Potts Rd., Cornelius, NC 28031



3 story townhome in Oakhurst!! 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath! Open kitchen with granite counter tops with dining area and great room on main level with french doors open to the back deck. Upper level holds the master and 2nd bedroom, master bath and 2nd full bath. The entryway on the lower level hosts an additional bedroom, full bath. One Car Garage and Back Balcony. Small pets under 20lb will be entertained and considered. Walking distance to restaurants.



This property does not accept Section 8/HUD VASH/HUD Vouchers.



Tenant is responsible for any and all utilities.



SCHOOLS:



JV Washam Elementary

Bailey Middle School

WA Hough Ridge High School



For more information about Cabarrus County Schools, please call 980-343-3000 or visit https://cms.k12.nc.us/



