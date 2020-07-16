8119 Parkton Gate Drive

Amenities
2 story home near Birkdale - Saussy Burbank home with large master suite on main level. New paint and carpet as of June 2019. Convenient to Birkdale Village. Enjoy shopping, restaurants, etc. Close to 77.
I77 N. to exit 25, L-Sam Furr, R-Birkdale Commons, L-Townley, R-Parkton Gate
Amenities:
Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Electric Dryer Hookup, Range/Hood, Refrigerator, Washer Connection, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Responsibilities:
Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer,Trash
Lawn Maintenance/Landscaping
Interior/Exterior Lighting
Gutters
Pets- Conditional, owner approval
(RLNE4894875)