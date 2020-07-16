All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

8119 Parkton Gate Drive

8119 Parkton Gate Drive · (704) 414-2000
Location

8119 Parkton Gate Drive, Cornelius, NC 28078
Birkdale Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8119 Parkton Gate Drive · Avail. now

$1,775

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 story home near Birkdale - Saussy Burbank home with large master suite on main level. New paint and carpet as of June 2019. Convenient to Birkdale Village. Enjoy shopping, restaurants, etc. Close to 77.

I77 N. to exit 25, L-Sam Furr, R-Birkdale Commons, L-Townley, R-Parkton Gate

Amenities:
Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Electric Dryer Hookup, Range/Hood, Refrigerator, Washer Connection, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Responsibilities:
Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer,Trash
Lawn Maintenance/Landscaping
Interior/Exterior Lighting
Gutters

Pets- Conditional, owner approval

(RLNE4894875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8119 Parkton Gate Drive have any available units?
8119 Parkton Gate Drive has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8119 Parkton Gate Drive have?
Some of 8119 Parkton Gate Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8119 Parkton Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8119 Parkton Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8119 Parkton Gate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8119 Parkton Gate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8119 Parkton Gate Drive offer parking?
No, 8119 Parkton Gate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8119 Parkton Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8119 Parkton Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8119 Parkton Gate Drive have a pool?
No, 8119 Parkton Gate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8119 Parkton Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 8119 Parkton Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8119 Parkton Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8119 Parkton Gate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8119 Parkton Gate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8119 Parkton Gate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
