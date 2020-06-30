21258 Hickory Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Charming upper 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Mill Creek Condominium that lives like a Home. Abundant storage in the large, bright kitchen for your culinary supplies. Cozy living room off kitchen with gas fireplace, elegant lighting, and balcony access. Master Suite, also with balcony access, features a spacious bathroom with linen storage and Garden Tub. Two additional bedrooms, one with built-in study/office. Washer and Dryer included, as well as Community Pool and Gym. Walking distance to several Cornelius shopping and dining amenities. One small dog conditional upon owner-approval. No cats.