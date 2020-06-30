All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 21258 Hickory Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
21258 Hickory Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:40 AM

21258 Hickory Street

21258 Hickory Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21258 Hickory Street, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Charming upper 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Mill Creek Condominium that lives like a Home. Abundant storage in the large, bright kitchen for your culinary supplies. Cozy living room off kitchen with gas fireplace, elegant lighting, and balcony access. Master Suite, also with balcony access, features a spacious bathroom with linen storage and Garden Tub. Two additional bedrooms, one with built-in study/office. Washer and Dryer included, as well as Community Pool and Gym. Walking distance to several Cornelius shopping and dining amenities. One small dog conditional upon owner-approval. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21258 Hickory Street have any available units?
21258 Hickory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21258 Hickory Street have?
Some of 21258 Hickory Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21258 Hickory Street currently offering any rent specials?
21258 Hickory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21258 Hickory Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21258 Hickory Street is pet friendly.
Does 21258 Hickory Street offer parking?
No, 21258 Hickory Street does not offer parking.
Does 21258 Hickory Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21258 Hickory Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21258 Hickory Street have a pool?
Yes, 21258 Hickory Street has a pool.
Does 21258 Hickory Street have accessible units?
No, 21258 Hickory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21258 Hickory Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21258 Hickory Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 21258 Hickory Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21258 Hickory Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College