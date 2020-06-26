Rent Calculator
21233 Pine St.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM
21233 Pine St.
21233 Pine Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
21233 Pine Street, Cornelius, NC 28031
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two story home in downtown Cornelius - Nice home in downtown Cornelius with one car detached garage and private fenced backyard, laundry room upstairs, guest bedroom on main
(RLNE2648129)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21233 Pine St. have any available units?
21233 Pine St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cornelius, NC
.
Is 21233 Pine St. currently offering any rent specials?
21233 Pine St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21233 Pine St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 21233 Pine St. is pet friendly.
Does 21233 Pine St. offer parking?
Yes, 21233 Pine St. offers parking.
Does 21233 Pine St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21233 Pine St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21233 Pine St. have a pool?
No, 21233 Pine St. does not have a pool.
Does 21233 Pine St. have accessible units?
No, 21233 Pine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 21233 Pine St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 21233 Pine St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21233 Pine St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 21233 Pine St. does not have units with air conditioning.
