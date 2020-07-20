All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:53 PM

20586 Harbor View Drive

20586 Harbor View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20586 Harbor View Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath townhouse. Updated, open floorplan, granite kitchen, gas fireplace, hardwoods, ceiling fans, 2-car garage and much much more! Access to Lake Norman and Jetton Park. Walk to the two new docks, kayak on Lake Norman, traverse the walking trails. Just a short walk to Harris Teeter and Publix, Restaurants and service providers.

Gas heat and water heater. 2 car garage. Fenced in yard.

Dogs ok, no cats. Please provide weight, color and breed for approval.

No Section 8.

Please note additional Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Keyless System, Asset Protection Plan, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $49/mo.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20586 Harbor View Drive have any available units?
20586 Harbor View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 20586 Harbor View Drive have?
Some of 20586 Harbor View Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20586 Harbor View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20586 Harbor View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20586 Harbor View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20586 Harbor View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20586 Harbor View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20586 Harbor View Drive offers parking.
Does 20586 Harbor View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20586 Harbor View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20586 Harbor View Drive have a pool?
No, 20586 Harbor View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20586 Harbor View Drive have accessible units?
No, 20586 Harbor View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20586 Harbor View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20586 Harbor View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20586 Harbor View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20586 Harbor View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
