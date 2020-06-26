20414 Willow Pond Road

Recent updates include new granite and tile backsplash in kitchen. Walking distance to the award winning and highly regarded CORNELIUS ELEMENTARY! Charming 2 story home in the quaint Willow Pond subdivision. Tall hard woods in backyard with a storage building. Fun neighborhood with lots of family activities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
