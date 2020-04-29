Rent Calculator
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
20123 Henderson Road Unit L
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM
1 of 9
20123 Henderson Road Unit L
20123 Henderson Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Cornelius
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location
20123 Henderson Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Waterfront penthouse condo - Two bedroom waterfront condo with a large loft area that could be 3rd bedroom. Community pool, beach, walk to dining, day dock
(RLNE4455446)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20123 Henderson Road Unit L have any available units?
20123 Henderson Road Unit L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cornelius, NC
.
Is 20123 Henderson Road Unit L currently offering any rent specials?
20123 Henderson Road Unit L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20123 Henderson Road Unit L pet-friendly?
Yes, 20123 Henderson Road Unit L is pet friendly.
Does 20123 Henderson Road Unit L offer parking?
No, 20123 Henderson Road Unit L does not offer parking.
Does 20123 Henderson Road Unit L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20123 Henderson Road Unit L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20123 Henderson Road Unit L have a pool?
Yes, 20123 Henderson Road Unit L has a pool.
Does 20123 Henderson Road Unit L have accessible units?
No, 20123 Henderson Road Unit L does not have accessible units.
Does 20123 Henderson Road Unit L have units with dishwashers?
No, 20123 Henderson Road Unit L does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20123 Henderson Road Unit L have units with air conditioning?
No, 20123 Henderson Road Unit L does not have units with air conditioning.
