20105 Henderson Road

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Special Rent Offer of $995 for the first 6 months and the rate will increase to $1,150.00 beginning in month 7. Open floor plan, view of Lake Norman from Living Room. Community beach, pier, swimming pool and club house. Walking distance to restaurants, marina and night clubs. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except for water which is provided by the HOA. 1st Floor Unit. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.