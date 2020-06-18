All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

20105 Henderson Road

20105 Henderson Road · (704) 414-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20105 Henderson Road, Cornelius, NC 28031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Special Rent Offer of $995 for the first 6 months and the rate will increase to $1,150.00 beginning in month 7. Open floor plan, view of Lake Norman from Living Room. Community beach, pier, swimming pool and club house. Walking distance to restaurants, marina and night clubs. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except for water which is provided by the HOA. 1st Floor Unit. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20105 Henderson Road have any available units?
20105 Henderson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 20105 Henderson Road have?
Some of 20105 Henderson Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20105 Henderson Road currently offering any rent specials?
20105 Henderson Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20105 Henderson Road pet-friendly?
No, 20105 Henderson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 20105 Henderson Road offer parking?
No, 20105 Henderson Road does not offer parking.
Does 20105 Henderson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20105 Henderson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20105 Henderson Road have a pool?
Yes, 20105 Henderson Road has a pool.
Does 20105 Henderson Road have accessible units?
No, 20105 Henderson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20105 Henderson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20105 Henderson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 20105 Henderson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 20105 Henderson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
