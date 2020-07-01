Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 19866 Lamplighters Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
19866 Lamplighters Way
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19866 Lamplighters Way
19866 Lamp Lighters Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
19866 Lamp Lighters Way, Cornelius, NC 28031
Heritage Green
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 bedroom town home in Antiquity, wood floors, great location. - very nice condition in heart of Cormelius
(RLNE5636277)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19866 Lamplighters Way have any available units?
19866 Lamplighters Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cornelius, NC
.
Is 19866 Lamplighters Way currently offering any rent specials?
19866 Lamplighters Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19866 Lamplighters Way pet-friendly?
No, 19866 Lamplighters Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cornelius
.
Does 19866 Lamplighters Way offer parking?
No, 19866 Lamplighters Way does not offer parking.
Does 19866 Lamplighters Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19866 Lamplighters Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19866 Lamplighters Way have a pool?
No, 19866 Lamplighters Way does not have a pool.
Does 19866 Lamplighters Way have accessible units?
No, 19866 Lamplighters Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19866 Lamplighters Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 19866 Lamplighters Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19866 Lamplighters Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19866 Lamplighters Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Similar Pages
Cornelius 1 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Cornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Clemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Denver, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Gaffney, SC
Belmont, NC
Newton, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Weddington, NC
Ranlo, NC
Lewisville, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
Monroe, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College