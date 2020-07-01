All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

19866 Lamplighters Way

19866 Lamp Lighters Way · No Longer Available
Location

19866 Lamp Lighters Way, Cornelius, NC 28031
Heritage Green

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 bedroom town home in Antiquity, wood floors, great location. - very nice condition in heart of Cormelius

(RLNE5636277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19866 Lamplighters Way have any available units?
19866 Lamplighters Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
Is 19866 Lamplighters Way currently offering any rent specials?
19866 Lamplighters Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19866 Lamplighters Way pet-friendly?
No, 19866 Lamplighters Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 19866 Lamplighters Way offer parking?
No, 19866 Lamplighters Way does not offer parking.
Does 19866 Lamplighters Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19866 Lamplighters Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19866 Lamplighters Way have a pool?
No, 19866 Lamplighters Way does not have a pool.
Does 19866 Lamplighters Way have accessible units?
No, 19866 Lamplighters Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19866 Lamplighters Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 19866 Lamplighters Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19866 Lamplighters Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19866 Lamplighters Way does not have units with air conditioning.

