Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19737 Playwrights Way
19737 Playwrights Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Cornelius
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location
19737 Playwrights Way, Cornelius, NC 28031
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
http://www.homesatthelake.com/rental-properties
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19737 Playwrights Way have any available units?
19737 Playwrights Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cornelius, NC
.
What amenities does 19737 Playwrights Way have?
Some of 19737 Playwrights Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 19737 Playwrights Way currently offering any rent specials?
19737 Playwrights Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19737 Playwrights Way pet-friendly?
No, 19737 Playwrights Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cornelius
.
Does 19737 Playwrights Way offer parking?
Yes, 19737 Playwrights Way offers parking.
Does 19737 Playwrights Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19737 Playwrights Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19737 Playwrights Way have a pool?
No, 19737 Playwrights Way does not have a pool.
Does 19737 Playwrights Way have accessible units?
No, 19737 Playwrights Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19737 Playwrights Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19737 Playwrights Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 19737 Playwrights Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19737 Playwrights Way does not have units with air conditioning.
