Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
19210 Lake Norman Cove
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19210 Lake Norman Cove
19210 Lake Norman Cove Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
19210 Lake Norman Cove Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
19210 Lake Norman Cove Available 06/01/19 Townhome in Cornelius - Newer townhome in Jetton Cove. Pool included. Walk to Jetton Park! Walk Score: 51 (somewhat walkable).
Tenant occupied. Available June 1, 2019.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3386153)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19210 Lake Norman Cove have any available units?
19210 Lake Norman Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cornelius, NC
.
What amenities does 19210 Lake Norman Cove have?
Some of 19210 Lake Norman Cove's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 19210 Lake Norman Cove currently offering any rent specials?
19210 Lake Norman Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19210 Lake Norman Cove pet-friendly?
No, 19210 Lake Norman Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cornelius
.
Does 19210 Lake Norman Cove offer parking?
Yes, 19210 Lake Norman Cove offers parking.
Does 19210 Lake Norman Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19210 Lake Norman Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19210 Lake Norman Cove have a pool?
Yes, 19210 Lake Norman Cove has a pool.
Does 19210 Lake Norman Cove have accessible units?
No, 19210 Lake Norman Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 19210 Lake Norman Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19210 Lake Norman Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 19210 Lake Norman Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19210 Lake Norman Cove has units with air conditioning.
