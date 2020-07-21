All apartments in Cornelius
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
19204 Coachmans Trace
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM

19204 Coachmans Trace

19204 Coachman's Trace · No Longer Available
Location

19204 Coachman's Trace, Cornelius, NC 28031
Glenridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Cornelius Home!! New LVP Hardwoods In Foyer & Dining Room! 4 BD/3.5 Baths! Master suite on the main w/gorgeous renovated master bath! Fireplace in the great room! HUGE BONUS RM or 4th BD! Large covered front porch. Home recently painted inside and out and NEW AC! Great Neighborhood w/Pool and Playground close to Birkdale Village and LAKE NORMAN! Hough HS and Bailey MS school assignment. Tenant income must exceed 3x’s their monthly income amount. Property rented in “as in” condition, with limited exceptions. Pets must be approved by owner and get registered with Petscreening.com. No aggressive breeds. Tenants can apply at www.CharlottePropertyPros.com. Click “Available Rentals”->subject property->apply online. $80 application fee 1st adult, $50 2nd adult. Realtors, please accompany showings, provide feedback and complete agent referral form on our website. Immediate Occupancy Available - A STEAL at this price look at comps for less updated homes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19204 Coachmans Trace have any available units?
19204 Coachmans Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19204 Coachmans Trace have?
Some of 19204 Coachmans Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19204 Coachmans Trace currently offering any rent specials?
19204 Coachmans Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19204 Coachmans Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 19204 Coachmans Trace is pet friendly.
Does 19204 Coachmans Trace offer parking?
Yes, 19204 Coachmans Trace offers parking.
Does 19204 Coachmans Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19204 Coachmans Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19204 Coachmans Trace have a pool?
Yes, 19204 Coachmans Trace has a pool.
Does 19204 Coachmans Trace have accessible units?
No, 19204 Coachmans Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 19204 Coachmans Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19204 Coachmans Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 19204 Coachmans Trace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19204 Coachmans Trace has units with air conditioning.
