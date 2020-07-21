19204 Coachmans Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Cornelius Home!! New LVP Hardwoods In Foyer & Dining Room! 4 BD/3.5 Baths! Master suite on the main w/gorgeous renovated master bath! Fireplace in the great room! HUGE BONUS RM or 4th BD! Large covered front porch. Home recently painted inside and out and NEW AC! Great Neighborhood w/Pool and Playground close to Birkdale Village and LAKE NORMAN! Hough HS and Bailey MS school assignment. Tenant income must exceed 3x’s their monthly income amount. Property rented in “as in” condition, with limited exceptions. Pets must be approved by owner and get registered with Petscreening.com. No aggressive breeds. Tenants can apply at www.CharlottePropertyPros.com. Click “Available Rentals”->subject property->apply online. $80 application fee 1st adult, $50 2nd adult. Realtors, please accompany showings, provide feedback and complete agent referral form on our website. Immediate Occupancy Available - A STEAL at this price look at comps for less updated homes!