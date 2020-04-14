19017 Casual Cay Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Prepare to be impressed with this lot. Mature trees, lots of green space as you enjoy your view from one of the best lots around overlooking the main channel w/200+ ft of waterfront. Tucked away on Casual Cay, this 4 bedroom home has it all with tons of space on the main floor. Plenty of configuration options with large rooms & views. This home features an over-sized kitchen, a stone fireplace. There is a huge back deck that spans the entire lake side, perfect for entertaining. Floating Dock.