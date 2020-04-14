19017 Casual Cay Lane

Amenities
Prepare to be impressed with this lot. Mature trees, lots of green space as you enjoy your view from one of the best lots around overlooking the main channel w/200+ ft of waterfront. Tucked away on Casual Cay, this 4 bedroom home has it all with tons of space on the main floor. Plenty of configuration options with large rooms & views. This home features an over-sized kitchen, a stone fireplace. There is a huge back deck that spans the entire lake side, perfect for entertaining. Floating Dock.