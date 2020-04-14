All apartments in Cornelius
19017 Casual Cay Lane
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:27 AM

19017 Casual Cay Lane

19017 Casual Cay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19017 Casual Cay Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031
The Peninsula

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prepare to be impressed with this lot. Mature trees, lots of green space as you enjoy your view from one of the best lots around overlooking the main channel w/200+ ft of waterfront. Tucked away on Casual Cay, this 4 bedroom home has it all with tons of space on the main floor. Plenty of configuration options with large rooms & views. This home features an over-sized kitchen, a stone fireplace. There is a huge back deck that spans the entire lake side, perfect for entertaining. Floating Dock.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

