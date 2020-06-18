18935 Cloverstone Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

***NOTE*** Furniture pictured in images is not included. This property is not furnished.



An inviting front porch and a two-story foyer welcome you into this fantastic end unit town home in Edinburgh Square, a popular Cornelius neighborhood with sidewalks and easy access to I-77, Catawba Avenue and Birkdale Village!



The main living and dining areas feature gleaming hardwood floors. The family room with a tray ceiling and gas fireplace is open to the breakfast area and bar, and the kitchen with gas cooking features a black and white glass subway tile backsplash. French doors lead to a stamped concrete patio, the ideal space for grilling this summer! Retreat to the main-level master suite and deluxe bath with a dual-sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. A loft and two secondary bedrooms are located upstairs, one with vaulted ceilings and the other with a bay window seat. The walk-in attic and attached one-car garage offer extra storage space.



Why trouble yourself with lawn and pool care? Community amenities include a pool, and lawn maintenance is provided by the HOA!



Pets conditional, case-by-case. Limit one pet, please.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**