Cornelius, NC
18935 Cloverstone Cir
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

18935 Cloverstone Cir

18935 Cloverstone Circle · (877) 751-1677
Location

18935 Cloverstone Circle, Cornelius, NC 28031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
***NOTE*** Furniture pictured in images is not included. This property is not furnished.

An inviting front porch and a two-story foyer welcome you into this fantastic end unit town home in Edinburgh Square, a popular Cornelius neighborhood with sidewalks and easy access to I-77, Catawba Avenue and Birkdale Village!

The main living and dining areas feature gleaming hardwood floors. The family room with a tray ceiling and gas fireplace is open to the breakfast area and bar, and the kitchen with gas cooking features a black and white glass subway tile backsplash. French doors lead to a stamped concrete patio, the ideal space for grilling this summer! Retreat to the main-level master suite and deluxe bath with a dual-sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. A loft and two secondary bedrooms are located upstairs, one with vaulted ceilings and the other with a bay window seat. The walk-in attic and attached one-car garage offer extra storage space.

Why trouble yourself with lawn and pool care? Community amenities include a pool, and lawn maintenance is provided by the HOA!

Pets conditional, case-by-case. Limit one pet, please.

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18935 Cloverstone Cir have any available units?
18935 Cloverstone Cir has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18935 Cloverstone Cir have?
Some of 18935 Cloverstone Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18935 Cloverstone Cir currently offering any rent specials?
18935 Cloverstone Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18935 Cloverstone Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 18935 Cloverstone Cir is pet friendly.
Does 18935 Cloverstone Cir offer parking?
Yes, 18935 Cloverstone Cir does offer parking.
Does 18935 Cloverstone Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18935 Cloverstone Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18935 Cloverstone Cir have a pool?
Yes, 18935 Cloverstone Cir has a pool.
Does 18935 Cloverstone Cir have accessible units?
No, 18935 Cloverstone Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 18935 Cloverstone Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 18935 Cloverstone Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18935 Cloverstone Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 18935 Cloverstone Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
