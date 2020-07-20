All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 18817 Nautical Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
18817 Nautical Drive
Last updated March 22 2019 at 6:25 AM

18817 Nautical Drive

18817 Nautical Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18817 Nautical Dr, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
sauna
Stunning 3 bedroom, top floor lake condo with brand new floors, new paint, new range and so much more! Amenities include lake access, pool, sauna, work out room, park areas and close to everything near Lake Norman! The home is full updated with wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated baths, cherry cabinets and more! The top floor location allows for so much natural light. Two covered balconies are great for relaxing or enjoying sunsets. The sunken den is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy the gas fireplace. Located on the quiet side of Catawba and minutes from Birkdale, 77, 485 and all that the lake has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18817 Nautical Drive have any available units?
18817 Nautical Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18817 Nautical Drive have?
Some of 18817 Nautical Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18817 Nautical Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18817 Nautical Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18817 Nautical Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18817 Nautical Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18817 Nautical Drive offer parking?
No, 18817 Nautical Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18817 Nautical Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18817 Nautical Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18817 Nautical Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18817 Nautical Drive has a pool.
Does 18817 Nautical Drive have accessible units?
No, 18817 Nautical Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18817 Nautical Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18817 Nautical Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18817 Nautical Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18817 Nautical Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius Apartments with BalconiesCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Albemarle, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCLenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCClemmons, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College