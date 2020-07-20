18817 Nautical Drive

Amenities

Stunning 3 bedroom, top floor lake condo with brand new floors, new paint, new range and so much more! Amenities include lake access, pool, sauna, work out room, park areas and close to everything near Lake Norman! The home is full updated with wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated baths, cherry cabinets and more! The top floor location allows for so much natural light. Two covered balconies are great for relaxing or enjoying sunsets. The sunken den is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy the gas fireplace. Located on the quiet side of Catawba and minutes from Birkdale, 77, 485 and all that the lake has to offer.